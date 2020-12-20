National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) 2020-2024

The NAPHS implementation is estimated to cost about seventy million dollars over the five years of its implementation 2020-2024. The NAPHS cost is a modest investment given the potential lives saved and economic toll averted by the ever-emerging public health threats over the same period. Resource mapping and mobilization are paramount since only 25% of the budget is funded. There is therefore need for all stakeholders to play their respective roles to ensure that South Sudan establishes and maintains the requisite IHR capacities for health security.EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Emerging and re-emerging threats with pandemic potential continue to challenge fragile health systems in the African region, creating enormous human and economic toll. The ongoing 10th outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is already the second largest ever outbreak of EVD following the devastating outbreak in West Africa from 2013-2016. For the neighboring countries, including the Republic of South Sudan, to effectively mitigate cross-border transmission of EVD, they must be operationally ready to adequately respond. However, substantial resources are needed to engage relevant sectors and partners to systematically implement preparedness actions that will have a lasting impact and contribute of strengthening of core capacities for the IHR (2005).

Health security planning and emergency preparedness are essential for the effective implementation of IHR 2005. In line with the regional strategy for health security and emergencies, countries in the WHO AFRO region are assessing their IHR core capacities and subsequently developing national action plans to address capacity gaps identified. Many of the core capacities and much of the infrastructure required for the effective implementation of IHR also contribute to establishing operational readiness for emergencies from all hazards.

Investing in emergency preparedness is highly cost-effective, protects lives and safeguards livelihoods and communities. Whether measured in human lives saved or economic disruption avoided, the return on investments in epidemic, pandemic, and emergency preparedness is high.

The Joint External Evaluation (JEE) of IHR implementation capacities for South Sudan, conducted in October 2017, confirmed many serious gaps that threaten public health, the environment and economy of South Sudan.

The goal of the NAPHS is to build national capacities for the Republic of South Sudan to be a resilient nation that can prevent, detect and respond to any public health threats.

The National Steering Committee (NSC) and the Technical Committee (TC) will guide the implementation of the plan. The Minister of Cabinet Affairs is the chairperson of the NSC.

The Ministry of Health is the secretariat to the NSC and chair to the Technical Committee. All implementing agencies should make monthly reports to the secretariat who should analyze, consolidate and submit to the steering committee for strategic decision making.

The NAPHS incorporates high level recommendations to the Government of the Republic of South Sudan, WHO Country Office & partners, WHO (regional office & headquarters) and other donors on implementation priorities.