NAS hands over 23 persons to ICRC to reunite with families

January 1, 2020 (JUBA) – The National Salvation Front (NAS) said it handed over 23 persons under is protection to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on December 31 to be reunited with their families.

NAS, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, said the 23 persons came under protection of their forces after allegedly being abandoned by South Sudan army (SSPDF) fleeing NAS counter offensives to the army in different Central Equatoria area locations.

“Due to the vastness of the area coupled with the insecurity situation caused by the ongoing SSPDF military offensives, the NAS command in the area relocated the civilians to safe locations causing the delay to reunite them with their families,” partly reads the statement.

It added, “All of them were in good health at the time of the hand over”.

The hold-out opposition movement thanked ICRC for its “patience, cooperation and effective coordination”.

Meanwhile, NAS reiterated its commitment to abide by international humanitarian law as well as human rights law that protect human life and dignity non-combatants and innocent civilians are protected.

