02 Jan 2020

NAS hands over 23 persons to ICRC to reunite with families

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 01 Jan 2020 View Original

January 1, 2020 (JUBA) – The National Salvation Front (NAS) said it handed over 23 persons under is protection to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on December 31 to be reunited with their families.

NAS, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, said the 23 persons came under protection of their forces after allegedly being abandoned by South Sudan army (SSPDF) fleeing NAS counter offensives to the army in different Central Equatoria area locations.

“Due to the vastness of the area coupled with the insecurity situation caused by the ongoing SSPDF military offensives, the NAS command in the area relocated the civilians to safe locations causing the delay to reunite them with their families,” partly reads the statement.

It added, “All of them were in good health at the time of the hand over”.

The hold-out opposition movement thanked ICRC for its “patience, cooperation and effective coordination”.

Meanwhile, NAS reiterated its commitment to abide by international humanitarian law as well as human rights law that protect human life and dignity non-combatants and innocent civilians are protected.

(ST)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.