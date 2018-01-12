12 Jan 2018

Mundri West Displacement and Service Access Brief: Mundri West County, Western Equatoria State, South Sudan, December 2017

from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Dec 2017
Introduction

Following the outbreak of conﬂict mid-November between armed actors along the Faraksika-Mundri and Jambo-Kemande roads in Mundri West County, Western Equatoria, reports surfaced of internally displaced persons (IDPs) moving south into Bangolo Payam in Mundri West County and Logos Payams in Yei County, and Aba refugee camp in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). However, a lack of information regarding the exact location and numbers of IDPs prevented an immediate response. To fll these gaps, REACH conducted a rapid assessment between 7 and 16 December in three locations, Tore Wandi payam in Mundri West County, and Logo Payam and Yei town in Yei County. A total of three focus group discussions (FGDs) and four key informant (KI) interviews were conducted with recently displaced IDPs, payam leaders and humanitarian focal points, along with direct observation of health and education facilities.

Key Findings

• In early November, conﬂict broke out in Faraksika, and spread east along the Faraksika-Mundri road to Mundri town, triggering displacement of IDPs moving from settlement to settlemen parallel to the road. By late November IDPs displaced from multiple settlements had moved to Bangolo Payam.

• In late November, IDPs reportedly still felt unsafe in Bangolo and scattered to nearby settlements while others travelled furthe south near Yei town in Central Equatoria State, including Adio Payam and along the Mundri-Maridi road, such as Logo and Go Payams. Around the same time, IDPs from the Jambo-Kemande road ﬂed to multiple locations in Mundri West and Yei Counties.

• IDPs have minimal access to clean water, healthcare, education and markets. Furthermore, the increase in the number of IDPs has put pressure on the host community (HC) who is reportedly sharing resources such as food stocks and non-food items (NFIs with IDPs.

• The majority of IDPs reportedly intend to stay in their curren location even though resources are rapidly depleting; only a few individuals have attempted to cross into DRC.
