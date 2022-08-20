Multi-sectoral needs assessment of newly displaced refugees in Nakivale and Rhino Camp: Preliminary findings August 2022

Objective of the assessment

To establish an evidence-base and increase partners understanding of

• push/pull factors and movement intentions of new arrivals between countries of origin and Uganda, and between holding centres in Uganda and refugee settlements.

• most urgent needs of newly arrived refugees in Nakivale and Rhino Camp (particularly WASH, food security and energy related needs)

• medium-long term livelihoods related needs of newly arrived refugees in Nakivale and Rhino Camp • gaps in current service provision to new arrivals residing in holding centres and Nakivale settlement and Rhino Camp