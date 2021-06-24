South Sudan
Multi-sector household survey - Rumbek North (preliminary findings for Malueth and Meen Payams)
I. Introduction and Background
Rumbek North County presents a big and diversified array of needs; its population, spread in six Payams, faces extremely harsh conditions in almost all sectors, from FSL and agriculture to water, health and sanitation with the crosscutting issue of inter- and intra-communal conflicts highly affecting the most vulnerable people and preventing the potential - relatively small - growth. The increase of violence has interfered with households’ usual livelihood activities and mined their copying capacities causing loss of life, loss of productive assets and displacement.
The latest IPC data draw a dramatic picture of the food security situation in Rumbek North County, expecting its population to face Phase 4 of the IPC classification in the months of May, June and July. These data have been largely confirmed by the first results of AVSI’s Multi-sector Analysis on-going in all Rumbek North Payams. The following data refers to the analysis of the multi-sector survey delivered to a sample of 133 Households in Malueeth and Meen Payams between 7th-14th June 2021; given the high accuracy of the tool and the further data we are receiving from the field, the same conclusions can be extended to the remaining 4 Payams.
II. Objective of the Assessment
The objectives of the multi-sector household survey are multi-fold:
- To improve targeting and project integration
- To promote a holistic and change-oriented understanding of:
- Welfare – Livelihood, Resilience, Food Security, Health, Hygiene, Education, Protection and Gender
- Economy – Agriculture, Livestock Farming, Markets, Assets and Development Aid
- Peace and Participation – Natural Resources, Safety, Community Participation, Local Governance and Migration
- To tailor interventions through a short review of the major differences among the communities
Methodology and tool for data collection
Questionnaire based mainly on:
- WFP/FAO-led Food Security and Nutrition Monitoring System (FSNMS) survey
- UNICEF MICS (Multi Indicator Cluster Survey) survey
Two-stage cluster sampling:
- 1st stage – selection of villages (based on probability proportional to population size (PPS) and stratification)
- 2nd stage – selection of households (based on “improved random-walk” method)
A total of 133 households were surveyed - statistically significant references for the 2 Payams of Malueeth Payam and Meen Payam in Rumbek North County.