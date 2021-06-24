South Sudan

Multi-sector household survey - Rumbek North (preliminary findings for Malueth and Meen Payams)

I. Introduction and Background

  • Rumbek North County presents a big and diversified array of needs; its population, spread in six Payams, faces extremely harsh conditions in almost all sectors, from FSL and agriculture to water, health and sanitation with the crosscutting issue of inter- and intra-communal conflicts highly affecting the most vulnerable people and preventing the potential - relatively small - growth. The increase of violence has interfered with households’ usual livelihood activities and mined their copying capacities causing loss of life, loss of productive assets and displacement.

  • The latest IPC data draw a dramatic picture of the food security situation in Rumbek North County, expecting its population to face Phase 4 of the IPC classification in the months of May, June and July. These data have been largely confirmed by the first results of AVSI’s Multi-sector Analysis on-going in all Rumbek North Payams. The following data refers to the analysis of the multi-sector survey delivered to a sample of 133 Households in Malueeth and Meen Payams between 7th-14th June 2021; given the high accuracy of the tool and the further data we are receiving from the field, the same conclusions can be extended to the remaining 4 Payams.

II. Objective of the Assessment

The objectives of the multi-sector household survey are multi-fold:

  • To improve targeting and project integration
  • To promote a holistic and change-oriented understanding of:
    • Welfare – Livelihood, Resilience, Food Security, Health, Hygiene, Education, Protection and Gender
    • Economy – Agriculture, Livestock Farming, Markets, Assets and Development Aid
    • Peace and Participation – Natural Resources, Safety, Community Participation, Local Governance and Migration
  • To tailor interventions through a short review of the major differences among the communities

Methodology and tool for data collection

Questionnaire based mainly on:

  • WFP/FAO-led Food Security and Nutrition Monitoring System (FSNMS) survey
  • UNICEF MICS (Multi Indicator Cluster Survey) survey

Two-stage cluster sampling:

  • 1st stage – selection of villages (based on probability proportional to population size (PPS) and stratification)
  • 2nd stage – selection of households (based on “improved random-walk” method)

A total of 133 households were surveyed - statistically significant references for the 2 Payams of Malueeth Payam and Meen Payam in Rumbek North County.

