Multi-sector household survey - Rumbek North (preliminary findings for Malueth and Meen Payams)

Rumbek North County presents a big and diversified array of needs; its population, spread in six Payams, faces extremely harsh conditions in almost all sectors, from FSL and agriculture to water, health and sanitation with the crosscutting issue of inter- and intra-communal conflicts highly affecting the most vulnerable people and preventing the potential - relatively small - growth. The increase of violence has interfered with households’ usual livelihood activities and mined their copying capacities causing loss of life, loss of productive assets and displacement.

The latest IPC data draw a dramatic picture of the food security situation in Rumbek North County, expecting its population to face Phase 4 of the IPC classification in the months of May, June and July. These data have been largely confirmed by the first results of AVSI’s Multi-sector Analysis on-going in all Rumbek North Payams. The following data refers to the analysis of the multi-sector survey delivered to a sample of 133 Households in Malueeth and Meen Payams between 7th-14th June 2021; given the high accuracy of the tool and the further data we are receiving from the field, the same conclusions can be extended to the remaining 4 Payams.