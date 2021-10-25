South Sudan
Multi-sector Household Survey - Rumbek North County (Lakes State), June 2021
Attachments
Among the most important findings:
- 70% of the HHs surveyed believed their livelihood had worsen due to lack of agriculture inputs and knowledge, insecurity, and drought.
- The most needed support emerged on agriculture. Education is reported by only 15% of Madol population possibly due to lack of awareness.
- 88% HHs identified Food expensive/ high food prices as the major problem, followed by Human sickness and insecurity and violence share second position with 50%, livestock diseases comes 3rd over the last 3 months
- 72% of HHs adopted crisis coping strategies, with 32% already exhausted the crisis coping mechanisms.
- 78% HHs affected by moderate hunger while 13% HHs experience severe hunger. Only 18% HHs have acceptable Food Consumption Score (FCS). 52% HHs have poor FCS, etc.
- Mortality rate is high due to communicable diseases in children under 5 years with less health facilities to address emergency cases
- 58% population still have no access to safe and stable drinking water sources.
- The enrollment of children below 10 years stand at 48% with only 23% attending regularly. The enrollment of children above ten years stand at 55% which is still very low.
- 38% of the respondents raised concern of no teachers in school as a factor to some schools not being operational.
- Cash obtained from the sale of produce are mostly spent on basic food items like food, salt, Fish, soap/oil. The sale of produce obtained in common fields are more likely to be used for social investments, like medication and school fees, or productive reinvestments.
- 83% HHs interviewed practice bush burning as a method of land clearing. Majority of the farmers are not familiar with basic agronomic practices with 70% practice inter-cropping.
- Only 24% of HHs sold most of their produce (as opposed to consume it) and 37% saved in the form of seeds.
- 33% of HHs received farming training basically on vegetable growing
- 67% of the population rear animals and the common animals include; cattle, goats/sheep and chickens
- The community seems to have no access to main markets for their animals due to insecurity along the road, no means of transport.
- Milk production stands at an average of 2.5 litres per day and is basically for household consumption.
- Only 3% sell their milk
- The contemporary problems associated with cattle farming are disputes at water point, crop destruction by animals, cattle raiding and stealing which need guiding principles in place.
- 92% who own house, uses it as living room as well as a kitchen and for keeping sheep/goats. There are no separate rooms for chicken, animals and even store.
- 75% of respondents in all the five payams express AVSI community engagement in its program activities in their communities.
- Still 77% of the HHs interviewed never received support on inputs for livestock, money/loan and other social safety nets.
- 95% of the disputes cases reported are due to use of water source in Rumbek North.
- Of the overall conflicts/hazard trend in Rumbek North county, 80% expressed to have reduced in the last period