Multi-sector Household Survey - Kapoeta Counties (March 2021)

By Ochola James

Background and Rationale

The survey was conducted on December 2020 in three counties of greater Kapoeta (Kapoeta North Kapoeta South and Kapoeta East) with the purposely to;

Get household information on major sectors of human development of

Health and Wash, Livelihood, Education and protection

To get household needs and have informed intervention strategies

Methodology

12 payam were randomly selected 2 in Kapoeta East, 5 in Kapoeta South and 5 for Kapoeta North. 540 households were surveyed. Certain payams of Kapoeta East and North were excluded from the random selection due to logistical reasons.

The survey questionnaires focus mainly on:

Livelihood, Food security, Health-hygiene promotion, Education, Wash, Agriculture, Livestock, Market, Household asset, Migration, Association, Conflict and protection.

ECW1 (multi indicator pastoral education) survey

Two-stage cluster sampling:

1st stage - selection of villages (based on probability proportional to population size (PPS) and stratification).

2nd stage - selection of households (based on “improved random-walk” method)

Meeting with local authorities and community leaders representing all 3 counties was conducted in order to get the population size of all the payam and bomas

Geographic Location of greater Kapoeta Region

Greater Kapoeta comprises of 3 counties (Kapoeta North, Kapoeta South and Kapoeta East).

The communities are purely pastoral they mainly rear cattle, sheep/goat in hundreds.

The main settlement are in Riwoto, Narus and Kapoeta town.

Main Findings