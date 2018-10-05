05 Oct 2018

MSF resumes medical activities in Maban after suspension

Report
from Médecins Sans Frontières
Published on 05 Oct 2018 View Original

Project Update | 5 October 2018

JUBA – Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has resumed the full range of medical services in Maban, South Sudan, after most of our activities were suspended following a violent attack on our office and compound on 23 July. During the suspension, only minimal lifesaving services were maintained.

A couple of weeks on from the attack, MSF has restarted our activities, reiterating our commitment to the host communities and refugee population in the area.

Since mid-September, the MSF team on the ground has been fully operational.

“After monitoring the situation closely over the past two months, we have gradually scaled up the presence of our team in the Maban area, and we have now returned to our full operational capacity”, says Samuel Theodore, Head of Mission for MSF in South Sudan.

MSF operates a primary and secondary healthcare hospital in Doro refugee camp and provides primary healthcare consultations in Bunj State Hospital.

We reiterate our call for the respect and protection of humanitarian workers and health facilities.

MSF has been working in Maban since 2011, providing healthcare to host communities and refugee populations in Doro refugee camp and, in collaboration with local authorities, inside Bunj State Hospital. From 23 July to 30 September this year, the organisation provided 25,024 outpatient consultations, ensured 516 deliveries, provided medical care to 674 patients admitted at the hospital in Doro camp, and treated 4,343 patients for malaria.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.