MSF resumes medical activities in Maban after suspension

Project Update | 5 October 2018

JUBA – Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has resumed the full range of medical services in Maban, South Sudan, after most of our activities were suspended following a violent attack on our office and compound on 23 July. During the suspension, only minimal lifesaving services were maintained.

A couple of weeks on from the attack, MSF has restarted our activities, reiterating our commitment to the host communities and refugee population in the area.

Since mid-September, the MSF team on the ground has been fully operational.

“After monitoring the situation closely over the past two months, we have gradually scaled up the presence of our team in the Maban area, and we have now returned to our full operational capacity”, says Samuel Theodore, Head of Mission for MSF in South Sudan.

MSF operates a primary and secondary healthcare hospital in Doro refugee camp and provides primary healthcare consultations in Bunj State Hospital.

We reiterate our call for the respect and protection of humanitarian workers and health facilities.

MSF has been working in Maban since 2011, providing healthcare to host communities and refugee populations in Doro refugee camp and, in collaboration with local authorities, inside Bunj State Hospital. From 23 July to 30 September this year, the organisation provided 25,024 outpatient consultations, ensured 516 deliveries, provided medical care to 674 patients admitted at the hospital in Doro camp, and treated 4,343 patients for malaria.