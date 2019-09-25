25 Sep 2019

Mongolian peacekeepers use pedal power to reach communities in need

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 23 Sep 2019

LUK RIEK NYAK

Faced with muddy quagmires caused by intense flooding, Mongolian peacekeepers have found an innovative way to reach communities in need in the Bentiu region of South Sudan.

Trading in their diesel-powered 4-wheel-drives for pedal-powered two-wheeled bicycles, the intrepid peacekeepers made their way along largely impassable roads to reach communities in Mayom so they could carry out an assessment of the security situation.

They found the community to be badly affected by the seasonal downpours.

“The roads are in dire conditions because of the rain,” Mayom town council executive director, James Mathak said. “I am calling on all humanitarian partners to deliver as much assistance as possible.”

