Mongolian peacekeepers treat and evacuate wounded after cattle raid attack near Mayom

Filip Anderson

Together with local authorities and the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces, a group of 19 Mongolian peacekeepers based in Mayom recently treated and evacuated 27 persons who were wounded during a cattle raid claiming several lives.

The attack, which according to local sources claimed at least 19 lives, reportedly took place in Bouda, Warrap State, near Majok River and Unity State.

Receiving information about the violent cattle raid, peacekeepers based in the temporary operating base in Mayom sprang into action and went to the area of the attack to monitor the situation.

Together with the Mayom County Commissioner James Chuol Gatluak and Brigadier General Ajang, the Mongolians left their base shortly before 8 in the morning and reached the Majok River about three hours later.

“We could not cross the river by car, but with armed personnel carriers from the South Sudan People’s Defence Force wounded survivors could be taken across for medical first aid by us and doctors from the Ministry of Health,” recounted Major Gantumur Badrakh, one of two Mongolian officers in charge of the operation.

It took a total of six hours to transport all the wounded survivors to the side of the river where emergency medical care could be given.

“Among the 27 wounded persons, at least five were young girls aged between 6 and 16 years, with two of them in a critical condition. Most of the injured were women, children and youth,” said Major Tuvshinjargal Erdenebileg, the other Mongolian officer commanding the UN troops, adding that the number of casualties was expected to increase.

All patients were taken to the hospital in nearby Mankien for further treatment.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has established several temporary operating bases in particularly conflict-prone locations across the country. The presence of peacekeepers in these areas aims to protect civilians by deterring violence.