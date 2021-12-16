Ministry of Health Press statement on the reported deaths in Fangak County, Jonglei state, South Sudan

Press statement on the reported deaths in Fangak County, Jonglei state, South Sudan

It has come to the attention of Ministry of Health that 89 people died in Fangak county. Ministry of Health with partners have deployed teams on the ground who have clearly identified the health issues on the ground.

Fangak county is among the most flood-affected locations in South Sudan in 2021. That has increased disease burden of common endemic diseases such as Malaria, Acute watery Diarrhea among others. Besides, New Fangak areas seats along the Phow River and Sudd swamp which becomes a challenge to mobility of the population. Only motorized boats are used during flooding season.

On 13 November 2021, the Ministry of Health received a report of several deaths from an undiagnosed illness from Fangak County local authority, affecting mostly elderly and children, aged 1 to 14 years. Reported symptoms included diarrhea, high fever, joint pain, vomiting, body weakness, loss of appetite, and chest pain.

On 15 November 2021, the state Ministry of Health Jonglei State and partners deployed a team of health experts comprising of epidemiologists, surveillance officers, clinical officers and laboratory experts to conduct a fact-finding mission and analyze the situation on the ground. The initial finding was a high positivity rate for malaria among those tested at private clinics and Pakaan PHCC.

On 8 December, a follow up mission by MOH Rapid Response Team was deployed for further investigation. According to the investigation report, he team could not verify the 89 deaths reported by the local authorities. However, the investigation found an upsurge of malaria cases in the area. The team reported occurrence of illness in the community presenting with symptoms and signs of malaria (fever, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite). A situation aggravated by the flooding which reduces access to health facilities. In one health facility, out of 162 cases, 79 (49%)•were reported as malaria RDT positive.

Furthermore, the investigation highlighted that communities in New Fangak are served by Pakaan PHCC which is inaccessible during flooding season. The only one health service point in New Fangak is not adequate to serve all the population.

It is worth noting that, this time of the year, malaria is expected to surge and if not promptly treated, it may lead to excess deaths.

The Ministry of Health continues to work with the state and county authorities and partners to ensure flood-affected populations in Fangak and other affected counties have access to the much-needed health services.