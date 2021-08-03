Ministry of Health and UNICEF call for increase in breastfeeding practice in South Sudan

Breastmilk is the only food a baby needs for the first six months of life and the best practise to reduce high levels of malnutrition in South Sudan

Juba, South Sudan – As the world commemorates World Breastfeeding Week from 1 to 7 August, the Ministry of Health and UNICEF reiterate their call to all policy makers to protect and promote, and to all mothers to increase the practice of exclusive breastfeeding of infants up to six months of age.

South Sudan has made commendable progress in the past decade and levels of exclusive breastfeeding have increased from 45 per cent in 2010 to 68 per cent in 2020. However, this is not enough as three out of every ten new-borns remain denied their right to a healthy start to life.

Exclusive breastfeeding up to six months and complementary feeding after six months along with continued breastfeeding until a child turns two years old and beyond, helps build a child’s immunity, and protects them against common childhood illnesses.

Exclusive breastfeeding is also the most defensive weapon in a mother’s arsenal to protect her child from malnutrition.

“Exclusive breastfeeding of infants up to six months is the most effective way to protect a young child and ensures their health, wellbeing and survival. The Ministry of Health, UNICEF and other partners will use the opportunity of the World Breastfeeding Week to further promote this message to every mother and caregiver,” said Minister for Health, Hon. Elizabeth Achuei.

When an infant is exclusively breastfed during the first six month of their life, they receive the most nutrient rich foods through breastmilk, which provides optimum health benefits and ensures their survival and adequate physical growth and cognitive development.

Besides the breastfeeding rates, the child nutrition statistics in South Sudan are quite grim. In 2021, 1.4 million children are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition and 313,000 from severe acute malnutrition, which is the highest level since 2013.

While Ministry of Health, UNICEF and their partners work hard to ensure that malnourished children are provided necessary therapeutic treatment and feeding centres are set up, more needs to be done to reduce and prevent malnutrition in the first place.

Exclusive breastfeeding of infants for up to six months, coupled with complementary foods up until they turn two years of age, will help to prevent and mitigate the onset of malnutrition among children in South Sudan.

“UNICEF is a keen proponent of exclusive breastfeeding in South Sudan, as promotion of exclusive breastfeeding is one of the major components of the integrated approach to prevention of malnutrition. Breastfeeding is natural, cost effective and safeguards the health of the child,” said Benjamin Kilonzo, acting UNICEF Representative in South Sudan.

Early initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, followed by exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life, and continued breastfeeding for two years or more, is the best possible start a child can receive.

Breastfeeding plays a critical role in the prevention of malnutrition, infant morbidity and mortality, particularly against common childhood illnesses like, diarrhoea and pneumonia.

