Minister Sajjan announces assistance of $223.4 million on trip to South Sudan

May 30, 2022 - Ottawa, Canada - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, concluded a visit to South Sudan focused on food security, humanitarian and development assistance in the region and child protection in peacekeeping.

The Minister met with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit, First Vice President Riek Machar and Mayiik Ayii Deng, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to discuss the country’s challenges and opportunities as it pursues its transition to democracy. They discussed progress made in advancing implementation of the 2018 peace agreement and ceasefire, the women, peace and security agenda and the peace process.

Minister Sajjan met with Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior to discuss the Vancouver Principles on Peacekeeping and the Prevention of the Recruitment and Use of Child Soldiers, as well as the broader agenda regarding children in armed conflict. Canada remains committed to ensuring that all children are safe from harm and have the opportunity to grow and learn.

He also participated in a meeting with Nicholas Haysom, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for South Sudan, and other senior UN officials. At the meeting, they discussed ongoing peacekeeping efforts in the country, as well as issues such as the impact of climate change on peace and stability in South Sudan.

Minister Sajjan also met with the chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, the chairperson of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism and the resident ambassador of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development to discuss the status of the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement and ceasefire.

Minister Sajjan visited the Canada-funded Fortifying Equality and Economic Diversity for Resilience project, which is administered by World Vision, Care Canada and War Child and focuses on gender-responsive agricultural practices.

The Minister also met with internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Bentiu. While there, he also met with members of the UN Mission in South Sudan Field Office in Bentiu, along with members of an integrated UN task team, to discuss issues ranging from access to the logistics involved in building dykes and berms to better safeguard the IDP camp. He also had the opportunity to sit down with Canadian–South Sudanese graduates of the World University Service of Canada to learn about the impact they are having in South Sudan.

The Minister visited a health services compound in Juba, where he met with regional representatives and partners, visited the Gender-Based Violence Family Protection Centre, viewed laboratory equipment, toured other facilities and met and interacted with midwives and graduates of obstetrical training programs, all of whom were supported by Canada’s funding.

Security and access to help for the most vulnerable people remained at the forefront of the Minister’s meetings as he sat down with key partners to discuss widespread food insecurity, the impact of recurring natural disasters and opportunities for climate-smart agriculture, as well as the importance of peacebuilding to meeting the country’s long-term needs.

The Minister discussed efforts at combatting the use and recruitment of child soldiers with representatives of the South Sudan office of the Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace & Security.

The Minister announced a total of $223.4 million in new assistance funding during his trip. This total comprises $202.65 million in bilateral development assistance which will go towards supporting food security, gender equality and access to health services. The remaining $20.75 million in humanitarian assistance, will support the provision of food, nutrition, health, protection, water, sanitation and hygiene services to conflict-affected populations, including internally displaced people.

Quotes

“All children deserve the same opportunities for a prosperous future, but without peace the future can be dim. Canada’s programming in South Sudan aims to save lives and meet basic needs, and it also supports education, gender equality and economic development, which are fundamental to creating conditions for lasting peace and sustainable progress.” - Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Quick facts