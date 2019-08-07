07 Aug 2019

Membership of the South Sudan Education Cluster

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Education Cluster
Published on 07 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (612.74 KB)

1. Why become a member

The South Sudan Education Cluster (SSEC) is a coordination forum through which organizations active in the field of Education in Emergency (including the Ministry of Education, international and national humanitarian organizations) prioritize and coordinate interventions, define and agree on norms/standards, advocate for and allocate funding, improve performance and capacity with the overall goal of enhancing the education of children in emergency situations. In addition to striving to fulfill these objectives, the Education Cluster offers the following to its members:

  • Analysis and sharing of knowledge and information - keeping members up-to-date on the latest development of the humanitarian and education situation and sharing relevant reports and publications.

  • Connect with key stakeholders, including Ministry of Education, international and national development organizations, as well as other humanitarian stakeholders.

  • Access to capacity building opportunities to improve the delivery of quality EiE programming.

2. Process for becoming a member

An organisation seeking membership with the SSEC should meet the criteria listed below to participate as full member and be able to demonstrate a strong commitment towards the Cluster principles and approaches as per its ToR. The Education Cluster Unit (ECU) will examine the applications made and determine the status of applying organizations within the Cluster (full membership, associate or observer) on a rolling basis. An organisation who wishes to but fails to obtain full membership may apply again once there have been changes in their capacities (but not before six months of the first application). There will be an annual review of the existing members and members who fail to meet/maintain any of the responsibilities, criteria and capacities may be shifted to a different status.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.