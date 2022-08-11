Meeting the unique humanitarian needs: An integrated response in South Sudan's Warrap State

In South Sudan's Warrap State, two-thirds (62.9%) of the area's population are facing acute levels of food insecurity, reports a 2022 food insecurity warning system.

The cumulative effects of years of conflict and its associated displacement, along with heavy flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to a hunger crisis.

World Vision South Sudan staff are responding through an integrated, life-saving response to the people affected by food insecurity in Warrap State.

In particular, in the geographic areas of Tonj North, Tonj South, and Tonj East, World Vision staff are responding in a multi-facetted manner. So far, the organisation has reached:

49,200 women and men with food and livelihood activities

40,308 people who accessed health care services from World Vision trained community health care workers

9,690 children below age five who received nutrition support to combat malnutrition

9,268 breastfeeding mothers who received nutrition support

Other World Vision disaster response activities included supporting community health workers to improve their skills and establishing safe play spaces for children.

This publication further explores World Vision's programmatic response to the crisis in Warrap State and introduces some of the people both struggling with the current situation and being assisted by the organisation's projects.