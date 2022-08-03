Media Advisory: UN experts conduct visit to South Sudan to discuss conflict-related sexual violence

JUBA/GENEVA, 2 August 2022 – Experts of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan embark on their tenth visit to the country from 2 to 5 August.

The Commission is comprised of Yasmin Sooka(Chairperson), Andrew Clapham and Barney Afako.

The experts will meet Government officials, representatives of civil society, the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the UN system as well as members of the diplomatic community to follow up on the findings and recommendations of the Commission’s latest report “Conflict-Related Sexual Violence Against Women and Girls in South Sudan.”

Background on the Commission

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan is an independent body mandated by the UN Human Rights Council. It was first established in March 2016, and its mandate has since been renewed each year. The Commission’s latest report was published as a Conference Room Paper at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on 21 March 2022.

See the Commission’s latest report and related statement of March 2022.

