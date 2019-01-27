Media Advisory: Press Conference - Ebola vaccination exercises for selected healthcare and frontline workers who are operating in high risk areas, most of which border the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) against Ebola virus disease (EVD)

What: Press Conference - Ebola vaccination exercises for selected healthcare and frontline workers who are operating in high risk areas, most of which border the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) against Ebola virus disease (EVD).

Who: The event will be attended by senior government officials including the Ministry of Health, other development partners and media.

When: Monday, 28 January 2019 at 11:00 AM

Where: Tourist Hotel, Yambio, Gbudue State.

For more Information, Contact:

Dr Filbert - 0912993345

Dr John - 0925555195

Ms Jemila- 0921647859