27 Jan 2019

Media Advisory: Press Conference - Ebola vaccination exercises for selected healthcare and frontline workers who are operating in high risk areas, most of which border the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) against Ebola virus disease (EVD)

World Health Organization, Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Published on 27 Jan 2019
Download PDF (223.41 KB)

What: Press Conference - Ebola vaccination exercises for selected healthcare and frontline workers who are operating in high risk areas, most of which border the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) against Ebola virus disease (EVD).

Who: The event will be attended by senior government officials including the Ministry of Health, other development partners and media.

When: Monday, 28 January 2019 at 11:00 AM

Where: Tourist Hotel, Yambio, Gbudue State.

Dr Filbert - 0912993345
Dr John - 0925555195
Ms Jemila- 0921647859

