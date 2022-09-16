Medair: Shelter/NFI Analysis report

The SNFI analysis was triggered by a Joint Humanitarian Mission Team including OCHA (Team Leader), UNHCR (Protection), NRC (WASH) carried out assessment in Nyirol County between 25-27 May 2022 to objectively conduct a spot check of the overall humanitarian situation, support Deep Field Coordination and identify gaps and challenges, learn access and security challenges in the area and update presence of partners and their contact addresses. The assessment report reported arrival of 28,800 IDPs and 10,286 returnees since January 2022 and that the IDPs and returnees were not registered and had not received any humanitarian assistances. The IDPs/returnees’ top priorities in humanitarian needs are food, WASH, and S/NFIs.

The Medair SNFI team’s objectives were to assess the S/NFI needs of the IDP and returnees in Lankien/Thol (Lankien Payam) and Pultruk Payam. However, the team learned when they arrived that 2 SNFI partners responded in Lankien’s villages included Lankien town and Thol in June 2022. Pultruk Payam had not been reached with SNFIs since displacement. Therefore, this report will focus on the needs in Pultruk Payam with some references to the overall analysis.

Nyirol County is in Jonglei State. Nyirol County borders Canal, Ayod, Uror and Akobo Counties within Jonglei State and Upper Nile State to the north and east.

The Fulus River flows across Nyirol County in the west. Additionally, the Sobart River flows along the county’s north eastern borders with Upper Nile State, and the Nyading River tracks along parts of its south eastern border.

The county is mostly inhabited by the Lou Nuer sections of the Nuer tribe, and are primarily agro-pastoralists. Agriculture and livestock rearing are the primary livelihoods in Nyirol County.