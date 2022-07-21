Maternal infant and young child nutrition technical working group (MIYCN TWG) Terms of References (ToRs)

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

South Sudan has existing Guidelines and strategy for delivering Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) programs. MIYCN trainings were rolled out across the country at national, state and County level. Although counselling on appropriate infant and young child feeding practices are ongoing, the indicators for IYCF are still very low /suboptimal specially on complementary feeding practices. Only 12.8 percent of children 6-23 months received diversified foods. The minimum dietary diversity 7% implies to consumption of at least four out of the seven food groups. Improvement was noted in the introduction to solid and semi solid foods, which increased from 47.7 percent in December 2018 to 76.4 percent in August 2019.

Nearly a quarter of children 6-23 months (23.0 percent) met their minimum desired meal frequency. Meal frequency is considered a proxy for energy intake from foods other than breast milk. The Minimum Acceptable Diet (MAD) which is the composite indicator of dietary diversity and meal frequency is very low with only 6.9 percent meeting the minimum acceptable diet.

Paradigm shift in programming brought in 2020-2021 and scope of MIYCN TWG has increased to include integrated malnutrition prevention package and strengthening regulations and acts to improve overall food system environment in South Sudan.