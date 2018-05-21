21 May 2018

Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition MIYCN Guidelines

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Published on 04 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.84 MB)

1. Introduction

The Republic of South Sudan is the newest country of the world, with a total estimated population of 11,296,000 and 406,000 annual births. Despite facing many challenges, it is a growing country committed to improving the living conditions of their population.

The Republic of South Sudan recently has issued important health policies that will improve the health system and reduce maternal and child mortality in the country. The newly issued Health Policy 2016-2015 calls for a responsive intersectoral collaboration that targets individuals, families and communities to take responsibility for the determinants of health; food security and nutrition, education, poverty, water and sanitation, environmental and climatic conditions, housing, socio-cultural and gender related barriers to access to health services, all forms of violence, traffic and urban planning, in addition to sustained behavior change campaigns.

Among its objectives, the policy envisions that all efforts and programmes work to strengthen health service organization and infrastructure development for effective and equitable delivery of the basic package of health and nutrition services.

