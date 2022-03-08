Making Great Strides for Girls & Women in Duk County, Jonglei State: Education Cannot Wait

Juba – South Sudan: At least 40 adolescent girls and 5 young mothers have so far benefited from a scholarship scheme provided by Christian Mission for Development in Duk County of Jonglei state.

As the world marks the International Women’s Day today, CMD believes women are truly drivers of change and value and investing in girls’ education will enable our women to reach their full potential in South Sudan.

The young scholars from Payuel Secondary School in Poktap received the support to underwrite costs for enrollment and continuation in school which will in long-run boost their contributions for the family income.

The approach to supporting girls’ education through scholarship scheme focused on expanding access by the girl-child to quality education, while reducing barriers to girls’ enrolment and attendance and using education as a means to protect them.

The girls and young mothers who benefited from the scholarship have so far attended at least 85% - with no more than 3 un-excused absences per month - of school days each month.

“This is in line with CMD’s commitment to ensure that the contributions of both women and men are visible and valued; both women and men are listened to and exercise influence; and women and men have equal access to, and benefit from, information, assets, services and opportunities,” said Joseph Mogga, Education Manager, CMD.

Following the reopening of schools across South Sudan in May 2021, CMD worked with the support of the South Sudan Multi-Year Resilience Programme - funded by Education Cannot Wait - to increase equitable access to, and participation of out of schoolchildren (OOSC) in education, and further improve access to quality education for children with disabilities in Duk County.

So far, 20, 500 out of schoolchildren, and 276 girls, 339 boys with disabilities have been reached with education in Duk County.

“The expected result is equalized participation and learning outcomes across gender and disability through provision of essential school facilities and supplies, psychosocial support, gender-sensitive delivery of curriculum, classroom management, teacher conduct and schoolyard dynamics in 25 target schools (4 ECD centers, 19 primary schools, and 2 secondary schools) in Duk County, Jonglei State,” Mogga stated.

The Christian Mission for Development (CMD) counts on the generous support of great partners such as Education Cannot Wait (ECW) to educate a generation of South Sudan’s girls who will be gamechangers for a better tomorrow. Education, therefore, cannot wait.

About CMD

The Christian Mission for Development (CMD) has since 2005 been at the service of life across South Sudan where it works with children in crisis as a national non-profit, non-governmental relief and development agency. It strives to provide lifesaving assistance and holistic social services to most vulnerable communities focusing especially on women, children, and youth initiatives; and equip communities with skills and knowledge to rebuild their lives and restore hope and dignity.

CMD is currently implementing the South Sudan Multi-Year Resilience Programme (SS MYRP) for Year III (2020-2022) in Duk County, Jonglei State. This project is funded by the ‘Education Cannot Wait’ (ECW) project, and managed jointly by Save the Children, Norwegian Refugee Council and Finn Church Aid.

Education Cannot Wait (ECW) is the first global multilateral fund dedicated to education in emergencies and protracted crises.

END For more information and to arrange interviews, please contact:

Joseph Mogga, Education Manager education@cmd.org