Lugara Community Factsheet Issue #5, June 2022

Cumulative Summary of Statistics for June, 2022

Risk Rating: Risk is measured based on a range of factors including a) cultural relevancy, b) timing, c) online engagement, d) the believability of a rumor, and most importantly, e) the potential negative impact a rumor may have on the health, well-being, and safety of local communities or service providers.

HIGH RISK: A rumor that is very likely be believed among the larger community with potentially severe negative impacts resulting in serious harm to an individual or group including inciting violence or creating widespread fear/panic. High risk rumors may encourage widespread avoidance of testing/treatment or harm towards health workers and other service providers.

MEDIUM RISK: A rumor that has the potential to be believed among the larger community with potentially moderate negative impacts to a community or individual's health wellbeing, or safety. Medium risk rumors may have a moderate impact on health seeking behaviors.

LOW RISK: A rumor that is either unlikely to be believed among the community or with limited negative impacts to a community or individual's health, well-being, or safety or to the pandemic response