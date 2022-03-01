Lugara Community Factsheet Issue #1, 24 February 2022

ABOUT THIS FACTSHEET

The Internews South Sudan Rooted in Trust 2.0 (RiT 2.0) project aims to address COVID-19 misinformation by collecting and analyzing rumors collected from communities and social media platforms in South Sudan. This Lugara Community Factsheet bulletin is based on an analysis of 45 rumors collected between December 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022. The rumors are collected from communities in the in Jonglei, Unity, Upper Nile, and Central Equatoria states; and from social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter. This factsheet aims to help community health workers, outreach workers, community and religious leaders respond to prominent rumours and provide fact-based contextually relevant answers to their communities’ questions and concerns.