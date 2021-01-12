Logistics Cluster South Sudan River Movement Strategy 2021

OVERVIEW

This document provides an overview of the Logistics Cluster’s South Sudan River Movement strategy for 2021. In 2020, the Logistics Cluster transported 2,326 mt of humanitarian cargo through barge and boat movements, which accounts for 31% of the entire amount of cargo transported by the Logistics Cluster in 2020 and is a 71% increase compared to 2019. Building on these achievements, the cluster aims at driving logistics and cost efficiencies through the continuation of the transport modality shift undertaken in 2018, crucially decreasing reliance on air transport and continuing the expansion of road and river transport modalities’ use. For river transport, humanitarian cargo will continue to be delivered to over 60 docking sites identified along the White Nile, Bahr El-Jebel, Bahr Az Zeraf and Sobat rivers.

The Logistics Cluster operates with a mix of barges (max 2000 mt) and boats (max 200 mt), allocated depending on requests and destinations.

• Cargo to be delivered along the White Nile river/Bahr El-Jebel will be transported with the barge ex-Bor/Malakal/Renk.

• Cargo to be delivered along the Sobat river will first be transported with boat convoys from either Bor or Malakal depending on cargo availability in each location.

• Cargo to be delivered along Bahr Az Zeraf river will be transported ex-Bor with boat convoys.