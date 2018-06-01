Logistics Cluster South Sudan - Convoy Procedure - Snapshot

Humanitarian Road Convoys Operational Guidelines

The Logistics Cluster supports humanitarian actors in South Sudan with road convoy coordination throughout the dry season. This document outlines operational procedures that convoy participants must follow.

Deadlines – Organisations must strictly adhere to deadlines provided by the Logistics Cluster. All humanitarian road convoy plans and the respective deadlines will be communicated via the Logistics Cluster mailing list.

Clearances – Organisations must apply for and obtain clearances from the South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) and the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism (JBVMM) prior to having vehicles depart with the convoy. Clearances can take up to two weeks to obtain, and should be sought as soon as a planned convoy is known. The duration of the clearance should be for at least six weeks, from the date of the start of the convoy.

Vehicle condition – Each truck should be in a good mechanical condition. Organisations are responsible for checking for significant wear and tear, tyre pressure, etc. It is highly advisable that vehicles in the convoy travel with a full complement of spare parts (filters, belts, spare tyres, motor oil, etc.) wherever possible.

Visibility – Organisations must ensure that each truck is well branded with organisation logos. It is suggested to use at least one of the following items: flags, banners or large stickers. Visibility items must be recovered once the mission has been completed. Transport vehicles cannot display humanitarian logos for return trips for any reason, unless that trip is also in transport of humanitarian cargo.

Cargo – Cargo transported in the convoy must be on the behalf of recognized humanitarian organisations only, and must only be humanitarian relief supplies. No commercial cargo is allowed at any point of the convoy. What the transport vehicles do after the convoy should be agreed up on between the sponsoring organisation and the transport company.