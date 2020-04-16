Logistics Cluster Activities for COVID-19 Response April 2020, South Sudan

Background

The Logistics Cluster supports the humanitarian community in South Sudan with coordination, information management, and common services. Following the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of a COVID-19 pandemic on 11 March 2020, the Logistics Cluster South Sudan is focusing its efforts towards assisting the humanitarian community to prepare for the potential spread of COVID-19 in-country in collaboration with the government of South Sudan, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), InterCluster Coordination Group (ICCG), and other key stakeholders. The Logistics Cluster participates in the National Task Force on COVID-19, and co-chairs the Operational Support and Logistics pillar of the task force along with the South Sudan Ministry of Health and WHO.

Logistics Cluster Planned Response

In addition to its continued support to ongoing responses across the country, the cluster will support humanitarian organisations in South Sudan with the transport and storage of COVID-19 related cargo. The Logistics Cluster will continue to work closely with the ICCG, HCT, and WHO and strive to create operational efficiencies both in preparation for and response to COVID-19.

Storage Additional storage space for COVID-19 related materials, such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), buckets, chlorine, soap, etc. has been made available in Juba at the Lologo warehouse compound. Storage space is also available in the cluster’s field hubs (Bentiu, Bor, Malakal, Nimule, Rumbek, Wau, Yambio, and Yei). The Logistics Cluster also makes Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) available to organisations in deep-field locations where the cluster does not have a presence, and will especially prioritise requests from organisations who are willing to operate these as common storage on behalf of the humanitarian community. It is important to note that the Logistics Cluster does not provide PPE to organisations in South Sudan; for information on obtaining PPE organisations should contact ekeyap@who.int.

Transport Organisations are encouraged to continue pre-positioning cargo, including COVID-19 items, in deep-field locations ahead of the rainy season, using Logistics Cluster-coordinated road and river transport. The Logistics Cluster will also provide air cargo transport to locations not reachable by road or river. The Logistics Cluster retains the right to remain flexible in its operations to ensure maximum efficiency, and encourages organisations to monitor road convoy and river transport schedules which are shared on the Logistics Cluster website and via its mailing list.

Information Management Resources from WHO and the Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 prevention and awareness are available on the Logistics Cluster website. The cluster is monitoring any potential logistics constraints, including those at cargo entry points, and will share updated information with organisations via the website and mailing list.

Service Users Modalities The Logistics Cluster will facilitate access to transport and storage of COVID-19 response cargo if necessary, as per standard procedures. Organisations interested in requesting storage or transport for COVID-19 materials should submit Service Request Forms (SRFs) to southsudan.clustercargo@wfp.org. Organisations are encouraged to review the User Instructions prior to submitting SRFs. Organisations interested in managing an MSU for common storage in deep-field locations for COVID-19 cargo should contact southsudan.clustercargo@wfp.org.