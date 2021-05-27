Livelihood training by UNMISS benefits communities from Rimenze in Yambio

By DENIS LOURO

Dancing and ululating to traditional hymns of peace is an unusual sight among communities living in Rimenze, Western Equatoria state. For many years, people here have had their lives devastated by recurrent conflict.

Unlike many other parts of South Sudan where politically motivated violence has declined with a peace deal and a transitional government of national unity in place, this community, located some 30 kilometers east of Yambio town, has continued to experience sleepless nights with sounds of gunshots, frequent looting and torture. Sexual violence against women is rife as are other human rights abuses. Young people, women and children remain constantly vigilant, ready to flee from their modest homes into the bush or nearby villages at a moment’s notice.

However, on 25 May 2021, 19-year-old Faiza Aquila struggled to dance on her only leg, while tears of joy streamed down her face. "At long last, I can feel peace, joy and hope for better future," says Faiza.

The reason for her happiness: Faiza is one of the beneficiaries of a livelihood programme funded by the Relief, Reintegration and Protection Section of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

“When I lost my leg, I felt it was the end of my world,” continues Faiza. “But today, the UN has given me a reason to live,” she says. Faiza and other women like her have learned how to make cosmetics, which they can sell at local markets to earn a decent living. “The money I make will enable me to support my family plus it’s enough to cover my school fees,” she reveals.

Faiza believes that young people need to galvanize and be a beacon of hope for South Sudan. “We must come together in peace, in forgiveness, so we can build a better future for ourselves,” says this inspiring teenager. “If I can forgive the people who caused the amputation of my leg, we can all let go of the hurts of our past.”

The 4-month programme, implemented by local community-based organization Anika Women’s Association, drew 60 participants, 40 women and 20 men. Some participants were refugees who have temporarily settled in and around Rimenze.

These men and women were trained on bee keeping, cosmestic-making, conflict mitigation and financial management, among other things.

"These people are now empowered to work and generate income for a better life," said Emelia Yabang, Executive Director, Anika Women’s Association.

For his part, the head of UNMISS' Field Office in Yambio, Christopher Murenga Muchiri said this initiative is a dividend of peace and will build greater resilience among this conflict-affected community.

“We believe that all citizens will enjoy the benefits of this project. Participants will be able to improve their livelihoods while others will benefit from the skills they have acquired,” he said.

Mr. Muchiri also urged the state government to protect civilians and work with UNMISS to keep the peace.

“I urge all parties to work together. We, as a mission, are right by your side and your partners in establishing a durable peace, stability and ushering in development.”