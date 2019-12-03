03 Dec 2019

Leer TPA Head Count Report

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 20 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (132.91 KB)

On 20 th November 2019, HRSS CCCM and protection teams conducted a head count in Leer TPA. 1,165 individuals (641 Females and 524 Males), 232 Households are currently living in Leer TPA.
There is a decrease in the population at Leer TPA as compared with the previous figure that was conducted in Leer TPA that gave a total of 1730 Through interview of the people at the TPA, the following were the reasons for people moving out of the place hence the decrease.

• Security improvement in the areas or villages of origin around the TPA since both government and SPLA-IO started disarmament of the youth who used to attack and looting the villages

• Poor hygiene in the TPA

• Overcrowding leading to shortage of shelters

• Distance to access school. The two primary schools are not sufficient.

