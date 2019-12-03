Leer TPA Head Count Report

On 20 th November 2019, HRSS CCCM and protection teams conducted a head count in Leer TPA. 1,165 individuals (641 Females and 524 Males), 232 Households are currently living in Leer TPA.

There is a decrease in the population at Leer TPA as compared with the previous figure that was conducted in Leer TPA that gave a total of 1730 Through interview of the people at the TPA, the following were the reasons for people moving out of the place hence the decrease.

• Security improvement in the areas or villages of origin around the TPA since both government and SPLA-IO started disarmament of the youth who used to attack and looting the villages

• Poor hygiene in the TPA

• Overcrowding leading to shortage of shelters

• Distance to access school. The two primary schools are not sufficient.