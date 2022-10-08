A learning paper on gender responsive cash and livelihood programming in South Sudan

This paper captures learning outcomes from Islamic Relief South Sudan's year gender-responsive relief assistance and community recovery integrated humanitarian response funded by Swedish International Development Corporation Agency (Sida). It particularly examines cash programming and livelihoods, to understand gender mainstreaming, protection and inclusion components using a rights-based approach. It highlights interventions and key findings and provides a set of recommendations for improving interventions.
Related Content
Human Security Survey South Sudan: Trend Analysis 2016-2022, Payinjiar County (Unity)
Human Security Survey South Sudan: Eastern Equatoria State - June 2022
South Sudan: A Humanitarian Crisis
South Sudan + 1 more