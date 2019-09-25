25 Sep 2019

Launch of two handbooks to support the most vulnerable children in South Sudan

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 25 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (153.67 KB)

Who: Mr. Jean Lieby, UNICEF Chief of Child Protection, Ms. Regina Ossa Lullo, Acting Undersecretary for the Ministry of Gender Child and Social Welfare and Mr. Peter Garang Ngor, Director of Operations for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Commission (DDRC)

What: UNICEF, DDRC and Ministry of Gender Child and Social Welfare invite you to this launch event

When: Thursday 26 September 2019, 9:00 AM – 12:40 PM

Where: Landmark Hotel, Hai Cinema

Why: UNICEF and with its partners will launch two guides on “Practical Guide for The Socio Economic Reintegration of Girls Formerly Associated with Armed Forces and Armed Groups” and “the Facilitator’s Manual for Psychosocial Support Activities in Child Friendly Spaces, Schools and Communities” and the training manual designed to help children recover from stress, anxiety and trauma.

