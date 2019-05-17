Koch Town Rapid Site Assessment (February - March 2019)

Current context

The DRC Mobile CCCM team covers priority Beyond Bentiu Response (BBR) counties within Unity State; Rubkona, Guit and Koch. The team carries out CCCM activities using an area based approach, working through the CCCM cluster to disseminate information.

Activities in Koch Town on 5-8th February included a multi-sector needs assessment in priority locations, focus group discussions, identification of collective centres and community leadership and service provider meetings. The areas of priority were selected based on the number of returnees and IDPs, and advice from community leadership. A follow-up response visit 4-6 th March was carried out which included a coordination meeting, training, as well as mapping ofstructures.