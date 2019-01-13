13 Jan 2019

Knowledge Matters: Improving Resilience in South Sudan: experiences and learning

from Concern Worldwide
Introduction

The Improving Resilience in South Sudan (IRISS) project – funded by DFID’s Building Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Extremes and Disasters (BRACED) programme – sought to increase resilience to drought and floods for targeted communities, especially women and girls, while also contributing to evidence-based learning related to developing climate change resilience in complex and conflict contexts. After just over three years in operation, the BRACED-IRISS project came to an end on 30 June, 2018. This article summarises the main lessons from the project.

Structure and locations of BRACED-IRISS

The BRACED-IRISS project was implemented by a consortium led by Concern Worldwide, and including ACTED (formerly known as the Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development),
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV), the Sudd Institute (a national South Sudanese independent research and advocacy body), and UN Environment (UNEP). ACTED and Concern were the main implementing partners, with other organisations providing technical, research or local expertise where appropriate, and where they had comparative advantage. SNV withdrew from of South Sudan in 2016 as a result of the conflict.

