Kit - Nesitu Corridor Cattle Migration Brief: Juba County, Central Equatoria State, South Sudan, April 2018

Introduction

In October 2017, the Government of South Sudan (GOSS) ordered the removal of all cattle from the Greater Equatoria region.1 In early February 2018, cattle camps in Juba, Kajo-Keji, and Magwi Counties were dissolved and an estimated 200,000 cattle and 60,000 people began to move to Bor South County, Jonglei State.2 In an effort to reach what are usually extremely remote and difficult to access populations, humanitarian organizations began tracking the movement of the cattle in February 2018. However, by early March, the location of the herds and their progress was unclear, leaving humanitarian actors unsure of how to respond. In order to identify the location of the cattle and facilitate humanitarian response, REACH conducted a participatory mapping exercise at the Livestock Technical Working Group (LTWG) on 6 April 2018. A total of five members of Vétérinaires Sans Frontières - Germany (VSF-G), the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), and REACH participated in mapping current locations of cattle and intended migration routes, in addition to identifying key catchment areas where humanitarians could respond.