10 Sep 2019

Kiir, Machar agree on timely formation of unity government

from Sudan Tribune
Published on 10 Sep 2019 View Original

September 9, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir and his rival Riek Machar have both agreed to ensure the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity is formed by November.

This was agreed during a face-to-face meeting of the two leaders in the capital, Juba Monday. Kiir and Machar last met in April at the Vatican, Rome.

Machar last visited Juba in October 2018, for celebrations to mark the signing of the revitalized peace deal.

The chairperson of the National Pre-Transitional Committee, Tut Gatluak reiterated the commitment of two South Sudanese leaders in ensuring the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity is timely formed.

“The meeting focused on the need to timely establish the security arrangements, especially on ensuring that the necessary Eighty-Three Thousand forces for the protection of the presidency are mobilized, trained and ready for the task,” he said.

On his part, the South Sudanese cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro said the meeting was to assess the progress on implementation of security arrangements.

“We reviewed progress on cantonment sites, we reviewed progress on supplies to cantonment sites and the process of screening,” Lomuro told reporters in Juba.

“We have made miles of positive things that are meeting towards the creation of unified forces before November,” he added.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013, when Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader for plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

The power-sharing arrangements under the deal were supposed to take effect in May, but the process was delayed by six months until November as both sides disagreed on security arrangements.

