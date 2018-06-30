Khartoum Declaration of Agreement on South Sudan - Statement by Foreign Press Secretary Norio Maruyama

1 Japan welcomes the agreement by South Sudanese parties in Khartoum, Sudan, on June 27, on “Khartoum Declaration of Agreement” to promote peace in South Sudan. Japan expresses its respect for the continued efforts by the Government of Sudan, the Government of Ethiopia and other IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) countries to improve the situation in South Sudan.

2 Japan strongly hopes that the parties will rigorously implement the agreed permanent ceasefire and reach agreement as soon as possible on the outstanding issues of security arrangements and governance during the Transitional Period, thereby bringing about a lasting peace and stability in South Sudan.

3 Japan will continue to support, in partnership with the international community, the efforts towards peace and stability in South Sudan.