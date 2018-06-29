Khartoum Declaration of Agreement between parties of the conflict in South Sudan

Whereas H.E. Omer Hassan Alimed El-Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan was entrusted by the 32"Extra—Ordi nary Summit of IGAD on South Sudan, convened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 21 June 2018, to facilitate a second round of face-to-face discussion between 1-1.E. Salva Kiir Miyardit and Dr. Rick Machar Teny to resolve the outstanding issues on governance and security arrangements,

Whereas H.E. Omer El-Bashir is entrusted further to discuss measures to he taken to rehabilitate the economy of the Republic of South Sudan through bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Sudan, WhereasHR Omer El-Bashir facilitated direct meetings between H,E. Salva Kiir Miyardit and Dr. Riek Machar Teny from 25th to 26th June 2018, the first of which was graciously attended by H.E. Yoweri Museveni, the President of Uganda,

Whereas H.E. Omer El-Bashir also convened on 26th June 2018 a session of talks with other political parties of the Republic of South Sudanwhich discussed the same issues,

Whereas the Ministers of Petroleum of the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of South Sudanand their technical teams explored extensively all possible avenues of cooperation between the two sisterly countries for rehabilitating the petroleum sector of the Republic of South Sudan,

Whereas 11E. Salva Kiir Miyardit, Dr. Rick Machar Teny and all other leaders of the South Sudanescare fully cognizant of their historical responsibility at this crucial juncture of their country and determined to work together hand in hand for the sake of the South Sudanese people,