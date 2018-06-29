29 Jun 2018

Khartoum Declaration of Agreement between parties of the conflict in South Sudan

Report
from Intergovernmental Authority on Development, Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Published on 28 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (279.1 KB)

Whereas H.E. Omer Hassan Alimed El-Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan was entrusted by the 32"Extra—Ordi nary Summit of IGAD on South Sudan, convened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 21 June 2018, to facilitate a second round of face-to-face discussion between 1-1.E. Salva Kiir Miyardit and Dr. Rick Machar Teny to resolve the outstanding issues on governance and security arrangements,

Whereas H.E. Omer El-Bashir is entrusted further to discuss measures to he taken to rehabilitate the economy of the Republic of South Sudan through bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Sudan, WhereasHR Omer El-Bashir facilitated direct meetings between H,E. Salva Kiir Miyardit and Dr. Riek Machar Teny from 25th to 26th June 2018, the first of which was graciously attended by H.E. Yoweri Museveni, the President of Uganda,

Whereas H.E. Omer El-Bashir also convened on 26th June 2018 a session of talks with other political parties of the Republic of South Sudanwhich discussed the same issues,

Whereas the Ministers of Petroleum of the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of South Sudanand their technical teams explored extensively all possible avenues of cooperation between the two sisterly countries for rehabilitating the petroleum sector of the Republic of South Sudan,

Whereas 11E. Salva Kiir Miyardit, Dr. Rick Machar Teny and all other leaders of the South Sudanescare fully cognizant of their historical responsibility at this crucial juncture of their country and determined to work together hand in hand for the sake of the South Sudanese people,

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.