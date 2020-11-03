Key Housing, Land and Property (HLP) Issues in Urban Areas of South Sudan: Context, Actors and Legislation - A background brief for shelter actors (September 2017)

1. Introduction

Statement of Purpose

This document aims to provide an overview of the key challenges related to housing, land and property (HLP) issues in the expanding urban and peri-urban areas of South Sudan. It points out key issues that require due attention once shelter actors begin to engage more substantially in shelter provision in urban areas, in particular with regards to the return and relocation of IDPs. In addition, it presents an overview of land-relevant actors and legislation which must inform any shelter interventions in such settings. In doing so, it provides updated background information which complements and adds to the 2015 Land in Shelter: Due Diligence Guidelines for Shelter Actors in South Sudan.

Introduction

Ownership claims and control over land and property has played a defining role during Sudan’s five decade civil war that eventually led to South Sudan’s independence on 9 July 2011, and is a key feature of the current conflict. Since the most recent outbreak of hostilities in December 2013, over 3.5 million people1 have been displaced. The conflict is likewise marked by large-scale destruction of housing, land and property (HLP), and ongoing changes to the ethno-demographic composition of many conflict-affected areas.

Much of the recent violence and displacement in South Sudan is ongoing in and around densely populated urban areas, where ownership and control of HLP is commercially and politically very valuable. Urban areas have also been key sites of violence, displacement and HLP destruction. In the Yei area alone, recent UN satellite images show that at least 18,000 structures have been destroyed since the beginning of the conflict in 2013 . The destruction plays out in a context marked by an unclear legal framework on land, under resourced institutions and the lack of a systematic, transparent process for land registration and allocation.

These challenges are further exacerbated by the new administrative divisions of the country from the initial 10 into 28 and most recently 32 states, in due process further raising the stakes over HLP control and entrenching disputes over land between customary and statutory authorities at all levels of government (and increasingly among ethnic lines).

Shelter actors are therefore faced with an immensely confusing and complex picture when it comes to understanding land ownership and administration in the country. It is hence imperative to understand and assess existing HLP issues before any shelter implementation, and only proceed (or decide to implement elsewhere) after careful evaluation. Risks of an uninformed approach to HLP dynamics include violations of HLP rights of respective land owners whose land is used for shelter interventions, forced evictions of beneficiaries, partial or full blocks on humanitarian activities and the lack of accountability to beneficiaries and donors, all leading to grave breaches of humanitarian principles. In addition, the provision of shelter assistance in areas where demographics have considerably changed since the beginning of this conflict can run risk to solidify and consolidate conflict-induced societal and ethnic divisions.

This background brief aims to provide shelter actors with an overview of the key HLP dynamics in periurban and urban areas of South Sudan. These will require due attention once shelter actors engage more substantially in shelter provision outside of the Protection of Civilian (PoC) sites, in particular with regards to the return and relocation of IDPs and refugees. In doing so it complements the existing Shelter and Land Due Diligence Guidelines for Shelter Actors in South Sudan (2015). Research for this brief comprised of 30 interviews with government officials, customary authorities, NGO workers and UN officials in Juba, Bor, Bentiu and Wau conducted by IOM during February and March 2017. Research findings were further complemented by a review of the legislation, policies, policy briefs and academic literature on shelter and land tenure in South Sudan.