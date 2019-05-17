Kaljaak Payam Rapid Site Assessment (April 2019)

Current context

The DRC Roving CCCM team covers priority Beyond Bentiu Response (BBR) counties within Unity State; Rubkona, Guit and Koch. The team carries out CCCM activities using an area based approach, working through the CCCM cluster to disseminate information.

Activities in Kaljaak on 3 rd and 4 th April included a multi-sector needs assessment in the area, mapping of structures and services, training community leaders on CCCM/CPC and a capacity assessment of the community leadership structure. The areas of priorities were selected based on facts about the community leadership and rare accessibility option by humanitarian actors who are not based in the area.