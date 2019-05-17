Kadet Payam Rapid Site Assessment (February 2019)

Current context

The DRC Mobile CCCM team covers priority Beyond Bentiu Response (BBR) counties within Unity State; Rubkona, Guit and Koch. The team carries out CCCM activities using an area based approach, working through the CCCM cluster to disseminate information.

Activities in Kadet on 21st February included a multi-sector needs assessment in the area, identification of collective centres, mapping of structures and services and meeting with community representatives. The areas of priorities were selected based on facts about the population and rare accessibility option by humanitarian actors who are not based in the area.