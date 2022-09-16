Jur River County IRNA for flood affected people Western Bahrel Ghazl (30 August 2022)

Jur River, one of the 3 counties of Western Bahrel Ghazal state has six payams namely Kangi, Rocrocdong, Kangi, Kuajiena, Udici, Marial Baai, and Marial Wau. It has a total population of 127,771 people, according to 2008 census.

This year the floods has mainly affected 25 villages in 4 payams, namely Udici, Marial Bai, Mapel and Kuajena. However, its severity is less than what has been reported earlier. There was displacement of some few families to public building, but all of them have later returned to their houses.