Juba, South Sudan – July 2020: COVID-19 rapid needs assessment of older people

Context

The COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the already complex humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

Many people live a hand to mouth existence relying on unstable day jobs, humanitarian assistance, and support from relatives and well-wishers. Years of chronic conflict, failing economy, wide-spread intercommunal violence, cattle raiding, and the aftermath of the nationwide floods in 2019 mean that the country has little resilience to further shocks. When COVID-19 pandemic reached South Sudan, the country was ill-equipped to handle the crisis due to systemically weak healthcare infrastructure and nearly non-existent COVID-19 testing and treating equipment. Both the primary and secondary impacts of COVID-19 have therefore made a challenging context worse for many older people. As of 12th July, South Sudan reported 2,148 active COVID-19 cases, 1,134 recoveries, and 41 deaths.

The purpose of this rapid needs assessment (RNA) was to assess and analyse the multi-sector impacts of COVID-19 on older people, including those displaced. The assessment was conducted in June and July 2020 by Humanitarian and Development Consortium (HDC) with technical support from HelpAge International. Its intended outcome is to enable HDC and HelpAge to adapt its programming and provide advocacy messages to humanitarian partners and the government.

The locations selected to interview older people in South Sudan were the Protection of Civilian sites (POCs) and urban settlement both situated in the capital Juba. The POC sites were set up by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to provide refuge for people affected by the civil war in South Sudan. These sites were selected to provide a comparative analysis of the two locations where HDC is active in. The POCs are comprised of internally displaced people (IDPs) and typically receive greater humanitarian support in comparison with the urban areas in Juba where host community members reside.

Key Findings