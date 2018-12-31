Juba (ICRC) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has facilitated the release and return of 22 persons from Central Equatoria in South Sudan

The ICRC has managed to facilitate the release and transport by air to Juba of 22 persons, who had been caught up in ongoing nearby fighting, from a remote location in the Central Equatoria region of South Sudan.

"This exchange, happening at the festive season, will allow many families to know their loved ones are safe" said James Reynolds, head of ICRC's Delegation in South Sudan. "The operation itself took place after discussions with government authorities and other stakeholders and following a request of representatives of an armed group affiliated to the National Democratic Alliance, a body not currently party to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS)", he added.

ICRC medical professionals took part to ensure the ability to travel of each person, who had already indicating their consent. The latest peace agreement for South Sudan, the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan was signed in September 12 2018, in Ethiopia between the government and four different parties. This agreement recognizes the ICRC role as a facilitator for the release of persons detained in relation to the conflict. The ICRC was mentioned before, as a neutral facilitator for the release of detainees, in the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians, and Humanitarian Access that was signed between the parties in December 2017.

Over the past months the ICRC has also facilitated the release of several dozen persons detained in relation to the conflict within the framework of R-ARCSS signed in September 2018.

In South Sudan the ICRC regularly visits detainees in the places where they are being held in order to monitor their conditions and treatment. The organization works in a confidential way with those in charge of detention to discuss possible issues of concern related to the conditions in which detainees are held and their treatment.

Erika Tovar, ICRC Juba, etovargonzalez@icrc.org, +211 (0) 912 360 038