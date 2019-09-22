Juba Central Prison Vocational Training: Impact Stories

Introduction

Why Establish a Vocational Training Programme in Juba Central Prison?

Building robust, effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels promotes peaceful societies and contributes to sustainable development. This is the core of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly SDG 16.

Established in 2016, the Juba Central Prison Vocational Training Centre (VTC), funded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, is a collaboration of the National Prisons Service of South Sudan (NPSSS) under the Ministry of Interior, as well as the Ministry of General Education; the Ministry of Labour and Human Resource Development; and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The vocational training programme aims to prevent recidivism by imparting technical skills to inmates that will enable them to pursue productive activities, earn their livelihoods and facilitate reintegration into their communities when released.

The VTC was established following recommendations set forth by the first-ever Rapid Prison Assessment conducted by NPSSS in 2012.

According to the Inmates Statistics Reports (2014 and 2015), there are approximately 6,500 inmates serving sentences across 22 prison facilities in South Sudan. Central Equatoria has the highest number of inmates with more than 29 percent serving in prison in the region.

Women and juveniles comprise approximately 6 percent and 4 percent of the total inmate population, respectively.

The main training curricula of the Juba Central Prison VTC is designed for six months of instruction with a focus on practical application, exercise and examination. The training initiative seeks to ensure sustainability and promote indigenous expertise. The technical committee coordinates the selection process of qualified South Sudanese instructors and supervisors to conduct all trainings at the centre. The curriculum for the training programme is aligned with other vocational training institutions approved by the Government of South Sudan so that trainees complete the same level of rigorous instruction as those from similar institutions available to the broader public.

The latest graduating class brings the total VTC trainees to 591 inmates and 139 prison personnel, across the trades on offer: carpentry and joinery, building and construction, electrical installation, metal fabrication and welding, auto mechanics, agriculture, hair dressing and beauty therapy, tailoring and fashion design, bakery, food processing, plumbing and information technology.

Of those inmates trained, multiple are now working in formal positions with public, non-profit, and private organizations, while others have opened their own businesses or joined projects/ventures as apprentices to grow their skills.