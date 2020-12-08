Jonglei and Greater Pibor Administrative Area, Humanitarian Update (as of 8 December 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Large-scale inter-communal and sub-national violence, mainly during the dry season, and massive flooding during the rainy season have displaced hundreds of thousands of people in Jonglei and Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) in 2019 and 2020. These recurrent shocks have created new humanitarian needs, in addition to those planned for in the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which targets some 1 million people in the area.

• More than 100 humanitarian organizations have operated in Jonglei during 2020. Half of them are national NGOs.

• Conflict, insecurity, flooding and COVID-19 restrictions have severely impacted humanitarian organizations’ ability to reach the most vulnerable people with much-needed assistance. Of the nine humanitarian workers killed in 2020, eight lost their lives in Jonglei and GPAA.

All were South Sudanese.

• It is highly likely that sub-national conflict and flooding will occur again in Jonglei and GPAA in 2021 and lead to further displacement and an increase in people’s emergency needs, unless mitigating measures are taken to reduce their impact

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Successive cycles of inter-communal violence and seasonal flooding are not new to Jonglei and GPAA, however, both have intensified in the last few years. As a result of the violence and flooding, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced, increasing their vulnerability and acute humanitarian needs. In 2020, the people in Jonglei and GPAA were first affected by four waves of large-scale, organized violence during the dry season in the first half of the year. Inter-communal violence and revenge attacks at the sub-national level displaced an estimated 157,000 people in the Bor South, Duk, Nyirol, Twic East and Uror counties and GPAA. Then, an estimated 387,000 people in Jonglei and another 141,000 people in GPAA were affected by floods during the rainy season from May to December 2020.

People affected were already acutely food insecure, with many in Crisis and Emergency levels of food insecurity (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, Phases 3 and 4 respectively).

According to the IPC analysis published in early 2020, people living in the subsequently flood-affected counties were in IPC Phase 4 with the exception of Bor South and Twic West who were in IPC Phase 3.