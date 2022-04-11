Joint UNMISS and State Government Forum in Malakal leads to action plan for peaceful coexistence from five counties

UPPER NILE – There can be no durable peace without a strong commitment from the people of South Sudan themselves.

That was the main takeaway from an inter-county gathering in Malakal, Upper Nile, facilitated by the state Ministries of Local Government and Law Enforcement and Peacebuilding, respectively, in partnership with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

In past years, communities from Akoka, Baliet, Fashoda, Makal and Panyikang have been at loggerheads, with disputes among them often escalating into full-blown conflict that led to loss of lives and property as well as large-scale displacement.

However, this meeting sought to promote an inclusive dialogue between leaders of these sparring communities with the ultimate aim of transforming enmity into a shared commitment to a prosperous, peaceful future.

The interactive sessions dealt with a range of topics such as the Revitalized Peace Agreement, the government’s perspective on inter-county coordination, early warning mechanisms, the role of traditional authorities in conflict prevention and reconciliation, and the vital contributions of women as well as youth in promoting peace.

At the conclusion of the event, participants adopted an Action Plan to strengthen coordination between counties.

“Our people have suffered terribly,” said Choul Chouly Wad Ajack, paramount chief of Akoka county. “This workshop is a timely intervention by our government and peace partners such as UNMISS because violence begets violence. It is time we placed the interests of the people first and placed our efforts to build a lasting peace. Without peace, there can be no progress for any of us,” stated Mr. Ajack.

“We need unity, not just among these five communities, but across all 13 counties in Upper Nile state. We cannot break out from endless conflict cycles unless we collectively decide to coexist harmoniously,” he added. “Vitally, we must ensure food security for all.”

UNMISS and representatives of the state government bore witness to the resolutions signed by all participants at the conclusion of the three-day forum. These are designed to usher in greater security for people and increased freedom of movement between the five counties.

For Nyaman Adiang Nyijok from Makal county, the engagements with his fellow community leaders were heartening and uplifting.

“I am confident that these resolutions have been signed not just with our pens but with our hearts. We have decided together that we will eschew conflict in favour of security, stability, better roads, and a harmonious relationship between our five counties. It is a day of pride for all of us,” stated Mr. Nyijok.

Mary Joshua Chan from Baliet county agreed. “Our priority when we came to attend this forum was to speak a single language to our people—the language of peace. I have a special message for youth from all five counties. I want to urge young people to participate in conflict resolution mechanisms and embrace social cohesion; they are South Sudan’s future after all,” said Ms. Chan eloquently.

The forum, supported by the UN Peacekeeping mission’s Civil Affairs Division, took place at the Upper Nile University premises and is the first of its kind since 2012.

UNMISS intends to replicate this initiative in Nassir, Ulang, Longochuk and Maiwut counties in the eastern part of Upper Nile, and Maban, Melut, Manyo and Renk counties in the northern part of the state.

