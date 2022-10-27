Joint Health Staff Survey - Protection of Health Care South Sudan

South Sudan is the world's most dangerous country to be an aid worker. Frontline health care workers are particularly at risk: five health staff were killed in the first six months of this year. To better understand this violence against health care, IRC, MedAir, Children Aid South Sudan, Impact Health Organization, The Rescue Initiative South Sudan, United Network for Health South Sudan, in collaboration with the South Sudan Health Cluster and Protection Cluster, implemented a joint health worker survey in August 2022.

As part of this survey, more than 100 health workers shared their experiences using an online questionnaire. To ensure the results reflect the varied experiences across the country, survey partners made concerted efforts to include staff in even the most remote areas.

The findings shine a light on the pervasive violence health workers are exposed to while doing their work, and the far-reaching impact of this violence on the health staff, patients, and the population's access to health care and nutrition services. To help reduce this violence, and its impact on communities, the respondents, and other experts, identified key recommendations to the Ministry of Health, NGOs and other actors providing health services, donors, and the Government of South Sudan.