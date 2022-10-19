Joint Aid Management South Sudan 2021 Annual Report

Founded in 1984 in South Africa, Joint Aid Management (JAM) is an international faithbased, non-governmental organization working to save lives, overcome poverty and create sustainable living for communities. We work exclusively in Africa (Angola, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan and Uganda), implementing programs in food security, health, livelihoods, nutrition, WASH and economic recovery. JAM is supported by affiliate offices in Canada, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

In South Sudan, JAM began operations in 2002. Today, its programs span across five states: Central Equatoria, Jongeli, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity and Warrap. JAM’s integrated programs focus on three pillars: (1) saving lives (2) promoting early recovery and (3) promoting community resilience. In keeping with our organizational core values, we ensure that even when responding to short-term emergencies, our investment in building individuals’ adaptive capacities and our commitment to community ownership enables a successful transition towards long-term recovery and resilience.