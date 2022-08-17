Japan donates US$ 9 million to WFP to tackle food insecurity in South Sudan

JUBA- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes two contributions totalling around US$9 million, announced by the Government of Japan at a ceremony last week; a timely contribution as hunger deepens in South Sudan with more than 7.74 million people severely food insecure, including around 1.3 million children and 683,000 pregnant and lactating women who are expected to be malnourished this year.

The contributions will help support up to 300,000 people through 2022. The first grant of JPY400 million (approximately US$3 million) will be used to procure 1,500 metric tons of rice that will assist 41,500 people facing severe food insecurity. The second contribution of US$6 million that has also been approved will enable WFP to procure cereals, oil, and pulses to assist around 234,000 people later in the year.

These two contributions from the Government of Japan come at a time when widespread loss of livelihoods due to conflict and climate shocks have put millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance across the country. The funding will support WFP’s emergency programmes with a special focus on vulnerable individuals or groups (women, men, girls and boys) in crisis-affected areas, as well as refugees and internally displaced populations.

“It is my hope that this Japanese food assistance will alleviate the suffering of the people of South Sudan and assist the country in pursuing development and prosperity. I am also hopeful that South Sudan will unleash its huge agricultural potential to increase food security for all its citizens in the future. Japan continues to support South Sudan’s efforts to this end,” TSUTSUMI Naohiro, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of South Sudan said.

“These two generous grants come at a critical time when the unprecedented food insecurity situation in South Sudan is deteriorating even further,“ said Makena Walker, WFP’s Acting Country Director in South Sudan. “While humanitarian needs are increasing sharply across the region and globe, we are grateful to see that Japan is maintaining its attention and commitment to supporting the people of South Sudan. “

The Government of Japan has been funding food assistance to developing countries since 1968 and has supported WFP’s work in South Sudan since 2013, contributing more than US$44 million.

