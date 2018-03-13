13 Mar 2018

Japan Contributes to CTSAMM

Report
from Government of Japan, Intergovernmental Authority on Development
Published on 09 Mar 2018

Juba, 9 March 2018, the CTSAMM Chairperson, Major General Ibrahim Abdeljeili, paid a courtesy call to the Ambassador of Japan to South Sudan, Mr. Seiji Okada, to receive funds of $500,000 USD provided to the mission with the aim supporting the peace process in South Sudan. The funds will enable the CTSAMM to carry out its mandate of monitoring the ceasefire in South Sudan. The project funding will enhance the efforts to conduct outreach with civil society and other stakeholders with specific focus on addressing gender issues. Funds will also be used to acquire vehicles and communication tools as well as other resources necessary for the CTSAMM teams to carry out their monitoring activities in various field locations.

During the function, the CTSAMM Chairperson expressed appreciation to the people of Japan for their commitment and contribution to the CTSAMM. He also remarked that the monitoring mechanism would be unable to fulfil its mandate if not for the generous contributions from donor countries. In return, Ambassador Okada underlined the recognition of the critical importance of CTSAMM’s activities in achieving peace in South Sudan and expressed his hope that Japanese funds can help contribute to this effort.

In addition to the above, Japan also contributes 3.6 million USD to IGAD for the purpose of supporting political process in South Sudan, including support to High Level Revitalization Forum.

ENDS

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.