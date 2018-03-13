Japan Contributes to CTSAMM

Juba, 9 March 2018, the CTSAMM Chairperson, Major General Ibrahim Abdeljeili, paid a courtesy call to the Ambassador of Japan to South Sudan, Mr. Seiji Okada, to receive funds of $500,000 USD provided to the mission with the aim supporting the peace process in South Sudan. The funds will enable the CTSAMM to carry out its mandate of monitoring the ceasefire in South Sudan. The project funding will enhance the efforts to conduct outreach with civil society and other stakeholders with specific focus on addressing gender issues. Funds will also be used to acquire vehicles and communication tools as well as other resources necessary for the CTSAMM teams to carry out their monitoring activities in various field locations.

During the function, the CTSAMM Chairperson expressed appreciation to the people of Japan for their commitment and contribution to the CTSAMM. He also remarked that the monitoring mechanism would be unable to fulfil its mandate if not for the generous contributions from donor countries. In return, Ambassador Okada underlined the recognition of the critical importance of CTSAMM’s activities in achieving peace in South Sudan and expressed his hope that Japanese funds can help contribute to this effort.

In addition to the above, Japan also contributes 3.6 million USD to IGAD for the purpose of supporting political process in South Sudan, including support to High Level Revitalization Forum.

ENDS