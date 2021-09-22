Islamic Relief ramps up response to dire humanitarian crisis in South Sudan

South Sudan is facing a major humanitarian crisis, with the UN warning that 60% of the population are "increasingly hungry". Since the civil war in South Sudan broke out in 2013, communities have been struggling to recover. The conflict cost almost 400,000 people their lives and forced over 3.5 million people to flee their homes. Despite a formal ceasefire, communities in South Sudan are still suffering.

The country is now facing the biggest refugee crisis in Africa. Violence continues between communities, continuing to cause loss of life, destruction, and displacement. Many communities, particularly those people who have been displaced from their homes, have little or no access to food, safe drinking water or health care.

Now, the situation in South Sudan has become even worse, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. To make matters even worse, there has recently been an outbreak of measles, rubella and hepatitis-E in refugee camps in Warrap.

There has been serious flooding across the country over the past year, affecting 380,000 people across 6 states. Sadly, flooding has once again struck parts of the country this September, causing further devastation.

South Sudan now faces a major food crisis Over 7 million people - 60% of the population --do not know where their next meal is coming from, and they are living in dire conditions.

Intercommunal conflict also means that many communities are unable to cultivate their crops and grow food, making the food crisis even worse. The conflict has also led to an increase in sexual violence and fear.

Communities in South Sudan urgently need food, as well as water, hygiene items, healthcare and shelter.

Islamic Relief's response

Islamic Relief has been working to support struggling communities in South Sudan.

In Tonj North, we're providing almost 13,000 people with food packs and essential hygiene items. We're also providing dignity kits to over 600 women and girls.

Islamic Relief will also be drilling and repairing 6 boreholes to help provide communities with a reliable water supply.

As well as this, we are planning to provide shelter to 1,500 vulnerable families who are living in poor conditions.

Islamic Relief has been helping vulnerable people in South Sudan since 2005, when it was a part of Sudan and the Comprehensive Peace Agreement was signed. With your help we can continue our lifesaving work in the country and beyond. Please donate to our Global Emergencies Fund.